Two months after Benjamin Anderson’s death, no arrests

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – It’s been two months since Benjamin Anderson’s body was found in a remote part of the desert off Table Mesa Road in New River. However, there are still no arrests in the case. “Being such a high profile murder--meaning, you know, where his body was found, maybe the method in which he was murdered, you would think we would have some answers,” said Susan Dzbanko, Anderson’s friend of 20 years. “It’s a constant reel in my head--all the time—of him, what happened to him? Why it happened to him? Who did it? Where are they? Why haven’t they found them?”

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office nor the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office have released the cause of death. However, his body was found about 30 miles north of his home. “I think somebody did this with anger or premeditation and did it for a reason and wanted to cover it up,” said Daniel Stahoviak, Anderson’s friend of 25 years. “Taking somebody out to the desert like that, 30 miles north, burning his car to the point it was burned, they were doing it to hide something. There is no way about it. It wasn’t a crime of passion, it was--he did something, he saw something, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time--let’s hide the evidence. Probably not realizing his body would be found that quickly that day.”

Stahoviak and three other friends were searching for Anderson on New Year’s Eve night when they learned his family hadn’t heard from him when they were supposed to. They eventually were able to track down his car along Interstate 17. “When we found it in the Sheraton parking garage, there was three people in it and not him,” said another friend, Amanda Smith. “These are not the type of people that Ben would have been in contact with. These are not the type of people Ben hung out with. It really does not make any sense.”

The group chased the car out of the garage and into a dirt lot behind the UEI College parking lot. They say eventually the car took a wrong turn onto a one-way, and they stopped pursuing them. Smith says she was on the phone with 911 the whole time. A few hours later, Anderson’s friends found his car burned in the UEI College parking lot.

However, it was later learned that as his friends were trying to find him, MCSO was already investigating his death. His body was found about five hours before his friends started looking for him. “I miss being able to call him, being able to talk to him any time I wanted to,” Smith said. “I will never be the same without my friend.”

When asked for an update on the case, MCSO said there were no new updates and they also did not have any suspect descriptions. His friends are hoping they get answers soon so they can have closure. “He was my person. I talked to him every morning and every night. He bookended my days and I don’t have that anymore,” said Dzbanko.

Stahoviak is hopeful there will be an arrest soon. “There are cameras everywhere. I have to believe they have something. I have to believe that,” Stahoviak said.

