Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Townsend, not endorsed by Trump, quits House race in Arizona

State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Friday she is withdrawing from the race for the Republican...
State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Friday she is withdrawing from the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona's new 6th Congressional District.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - (AP) -- State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Friday she is withdrawing from the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District because she hasn’t received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Townsend said in a statement she didn’t want to split the conservative vote after criticizing fellow state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who has already been endorsed by Trump in her re-election race. “I was personally encouraged by our President’s words, and the expression of support he gave me when he rallied the faithful in Florence, Arizona. However, in spite of repeated assurances, the promised formal endorsement has still not materialized,” Townsend said in a statement.

Townsend didn’t refer to Rogers by name in her statement. Townsend is an ardent Trump supporter and has been one of the Legislature’s most vocal critics of pandemic restrictions and the results of the 2020 presidential election. She said she may run for the state Senate again or return to the private sector.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona business leaders distancing themselves from Wendy Rogers
State Sen. Wendy Rogers is now the target of state business leaders.
Arizona business leaders distance themselves from Sen. Rogers
Gov. Doug Ducey won't run for U.S. Senate
In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state...
No Senate run for Gov. Doug Ducey this year