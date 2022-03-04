Tempe teacher wins Pay It Forward award for her dedication to students

A teacher at a Tempe elementary school goes above and beyond for her students so her principal decided to Pay It Forward.

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward in Tempe at Curry Elementary to Pam Latham, who goes above and beyond for her students. “She is very dedicated to her kids. She loves her kids and they love her. That dedication to serving her students as an instructional assistant, she gives them what they need. She has high expectations of herself and she is very selfless,” said Dave Owen, the school’s principal.

Latham is an instructional reading aide and her love for her job and her students is incredible. She has a gift as a great cheerleader and instructor to help improve her students reading skills throughout their time at school. Because of her hard work, the staff at Curry Elementary wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

“Pam, we invited Arizona’s Family to recognize you with service above self. I know you would not want this, you are very deserving and the kids love you. I shared with them your heart for kids – how they love you and how you get your kids where they need to be in terms of reading. With that here, is $500 for you,” said Owen. “Thank you so much,” said Latham.

She has also helped put on the book fair at her school for many years. The profits from the book fair helped make sure other students who couldn’t afford a book received one. Making capable readers throughout their lifetime is very important to her, and the best part of her job. “The students. It’s the students. I do it for them. It’s important,” said Latham. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

