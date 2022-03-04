Rain and snow are coming to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another spectacular day here in the Valley of the Sun with highs climbing into the upper 80s. A mild night ahead with some clouds streaming in from the southwest, keeping lows into the mid to upper 50s.

It’ll be breezy and much cooler on Friday, with one in a series of storms approaching our forecast area over the weekend. Look for a slight chance of rain, mostly north and east of the Valley, but highs will drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees behind windy conditions for most of the afternoon. Better chance of some rain overnight Friday into Saturday mid-morning, with gusty winds out of the southwest cooling things again into the 60s. Our chance of rain has risen to 40%.

For the mountains, a winter storm advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday for the Flagstaff area and the Mogollon Rim. Up to 5 inches of snow is expected above 6,000 feet to start with on Friday afternoon, and then snow levels should be lowering to 5,000 by Saturday night into Sunday morning, where a light dusting could happen as low as 3,500 feet. Expect messy road conditions starting Friday night and through Sunday morning. The worst period of travel for the High Country should be early Saturday morning with several inches of snow, then a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Also, for your friends in southeastern Arizona, look for red flag warnings in effect for high fire danger due to gusty winds and low humidity all day Friday.

Sunday and into the next work week, look for clearing and much warmer conditions building back in behind these series of storms and mid-70s by the middle of next week.

