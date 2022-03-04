Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin

Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)(Mary Green)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:22 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, in response to the news of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham issued several tweets calling for the Russian people to take a stand against Vladimir Putin.

MORE | Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Graham went on to call on the Russian people to be the ones to make these changes:

“Easy to say, hard to do,” he said. “Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Learn how to find out if your child's day care of the subject of any complaints.
Glendale daycare had history of problems; toddlers found wandering outside
How to research your child's day care inspection, citation history
How to research your child's day care inspection, citation history
FILE - This image shows a Mirage F1 jet fighter at the Mont-de-Marsan military base,...
NTSB: Luke AFB fighter jet’s engine quit before it crashed in Arizona
A file photo of a computer chip
Upcoming microchip plant in Chandler to create hundreds of jobs
TYR Tactical makes gear like bulletproof vests for the military and law enforcement agencies.
Peoria business sends bulletproof vests, tactical gear to Ukraine