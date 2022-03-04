Phoenix Police dispatcher describes chaos of standoff, shooting that injured 9 officers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was the scariest call of her career. A Phoenix Police dispatcher is detailing the hours on the headset as nine of her coworkers behind the badge were hurt in a shooting. You might remember this case. It ended with the suspected shooter who ambushed police killing himself after he allegedly gunned down his ex-girlfriend. Monica Dominguez has never worked a call like this one in her 13 years with the Phoenix police. It was a traumatic night for the dispatcher, who is reliving the hours of communication she had with the officers who were on the front lines. “You hope for the best and prepare for the worst for every call that comes in,” said Dominguez.

But she said something didn’t feel right when Dominguez overheard the 911 operator talking to the suspect, Morris Richard Jones.”I could almost feel from her call that something was off from that call,” she said. “There wasn’t a lot of information he was giving her,” she added.

“From the minute it hit my computer and I started reading it, something didn’t feel right, and my stomach started turning,” said Dominguez. Her gut feeling was right when police said Jones ambushed the responding officer.

Dominguez was working the emergency channel for that area. She was the voice on the radio for the officers on the scene who were enduring a dangerous hours-long standoff. She was relaying information to people caught in the crossfire, including the nine officers hurt in the shooting. “I could hear the screaming, the gunfire, the chaos,” said Dominguez. She said she had to take some time from work after the night’s emotional toll. She’s thankful all officers are OK and said she’s been receiving support from the department, including meeting the officers from that night.

