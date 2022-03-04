Your Life Arizona
Peoria business sends bulletproof vests, tactical gear to Ukraine

By Holly Bock and Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The images and videos out of Ukraine are difficult to watch. Many in the country have no way to protect themselves, but a local Valley business is changing that.

TYR Tactical makes gear like bulletproof vests for the military and law enforcement agencies. As the owner began seeing chaos unfold in Ukraine, he wanted to step in and help, now sending thousands of bulletproof vests to the war-torn area. Owner Jason Beck says he is working with organizations worldwide to ensure these armor packages end up in the right place.

The company already has ongoing contracts with federal agencies and militaries across the globe, making the process a little easier. More than 2,000 vests to Ukraine, and Beck says he has a goal of sending 7,000 more within the next month. He says it was a simple decision for him and one he hopes will save lives.

“Life preservation is their key. It’s not just trying to save your country, but if they don’t have life preservation, meaning wearing body armor or medical equipment, not just our type of equipment, it’s also helmets. And there’s a lot of medical equipment companies that are standing up across the country. It’s been pretty awesome to see,” said Beck.

Beck has nearly 300 employees but says he is looking to hire to keep up with the amount of equipment they want to send out.

