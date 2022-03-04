How to use your smartphone to scan documents and photos

PHOENIX (Data Doctors) -- The quality of the optics and the power of the processors in today’s smartphones allow them to do extraordinary things, including depositing checks in the bank and various forms of document scanning. Not only can they get the job done, but they’re also portable, so scanning documents that are posted on a bulletin board or bound into a large book is easier. You also can scan multiple pages and save them as a single file.

Q: I want to get rid of my desktop scanner in hopes of finding an app that will do the same thing for me. Any suggestions?

A: Unless you regularly scan huge documents that require a document feeder on your desktop scanner, your smartphone should do just fine. Most scanning apps are free to use. Because they have different strengths and weaknesses, having several of them downloaded and at the ready is a smart thing to do.

Basic option

If your primary goal is to get rid of paper documents and you use Google Drive to store files online, you probably already have a scanning option if you have an Android smartphone. The Google Drive app for Android can scan your documents and upload them directly to your Google Drive account. That means you won’t have to transfer your scanned documents from the app itself. The scanned images are saved as PDF files, so you can manipulate them later with various PDF tools if needed. Only a couple of editing tools allow you to change the color, rotate, or crop, but if you’re simply archiving documents, it may be all you need.

The “Scan” option appears when you hit the “+” button in the app’s main screen. That opens the “Create new” dialogue box. From there, you’re ready to scan. This is Android-specific functionality so iPhone users are out of luck. The closest thing to Google Drive app for Android -- when it comes to document scanning -- is Apple’s Notes app. The process is similar. Tap your Camera button and then tap Scan Documents. You can set up the app to scan automatically, or you can do it manually by tapping the shutter button.

My favorite app -- Microsoft Lens

Formerly known as Office Lens, Microsoft Lens goes well beyond a basic document scanner with powerful OCR (optical character recognition) capabilities that work on documents, business cards, whiteboards, and even images. OCR allows you to extract the text from these various image captures, so you don’t have to type out what’s in them manually. It’s a huge time saver when you are trying to recreate an updated version of the document you’re scanning. The Lens app can also convert handwriting into text, but it’s not nearly as accurate as document scanning.

The app automatically adjusts the image if you take it at an angle, so you don’t have to be totally square when you scan the document or image. It also gives you the ability to annotate the scanned image with the freehand ink or text label tools.

When you’re finished, you can save your scanned files in a variety of locations, ranging from your phone’s image gallery to Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, or simply as a PDF on your phone.

Get Microsoft Lens: ↗ Google Play | ↗ App Store

Image scanning

If you want to scan photos and want the best possible image, the “Photo” option in Microsoft Lens isn’t going to get it done. That’s when I turn to the PhotoScan app from Google. It has some great photo-specific features such as glare removal, smart rotation, and perspective correction.

Get PhotoScan ↗ Google Play | ↗ App Store

These happen to be my go-to apps, but there are many other capable options, including the very popular Adobe Scan app that can free up space on your desktop.

Get Adobe Scan: ↗ Google Play | ↗ App Store

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.