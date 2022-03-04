Glendale daycare had history of problems; toddlers found wandering outside

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale daycare where several toddlers escaped through an open gate and wandered into a busy road Monday has a history of issues with unsupervised children, 3 On Your Side has learned.

According to state inspection records, there were multiple reports of children leaving their classrooms and wandering the hallways without supervision. In one case, a child made it to the kitchen and “grabbed a large knife from a drawer.” Reports also reveal several instances where the facility was not correctly tracking how many kids were on site. For example, a roster showed 11 children in the room, “however, only 10 children were present,” the report said.

In a separate incident, when a child fell from a swing and broke an arm, a report says, “staff members were seated along the northern wall of the playground and were unable to witness the injury happen.” They told investigators, according to the report, that they should “not have had (their) backs turned” and that they “should have been supervising the children on the playground in a better way.” State surveyors noted dangerous sleeping arrangements for infants and a fire exit blocked by a shelf.

According to Arizona state law, child care facilities must be inspected yearly, and Happy Dayz III has been checked 17 times since August 2019. The daycare director declined to speak with Arizona’s Family on site, and the owner of the facility has not returned phone calls.

The toddlers who left the facility through the open gate were not hurt. On police body camera video, the manager at the daycare tells officers she plans to notify parents of the incident. An officer is also heard reassuring her. “It happens,” the officer said. “Things fail. Nobody got hurt.” Glendale Police referred the incident to the Arizona Department of Health Services. A spokesperson for ADHS could not immediately confirm whether they notified parents of the incident or whether the facility’s license was in jeopardy.

ADHS’ website says the Bureau of Child Care Licensing uses “progressive enforcement when evaluating concerns at facilities” and evaluates things like the number of deficiencies, repeat deficiencies, actual harm, and potential for injury. “Surveyors work with facilities to assist in understanding why deficiencies have occurred and participate in the resolution to help the provider develop a plan that explains how these issues will not happen again,” ADHS said on its website. It notes the agency can assess civil penalties, limit hours of operations, temporarily suspend licenses, and revoke licenses.

All inspection reports for child care facilities are available online. The public database can search by a facility’s name, an address, or a zip code. Reports include information about deficiencies, and any civil penalties levied against the facility. To find reports, click here .

