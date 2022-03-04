Your Life Arizona
Family of teen killed while working at McDonald’s speaks

The sister and brother described the pain of losing their brother who was shot and killed at a Phoenix McDonald's.
By Amy Cutler
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The family of the 16-year-old killed while working at a Phoenix McDonald’s said he only started there two months ago. Prince Nedd was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the fast-food restaurant’s bathroom near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police said they have a person of interest in the case but no arrest has been made. “I just never thought my brother would go before I did. And it’s just the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” Aniyah Lindsey, Nedd’s sister said.

Lindsey said he really enjoyed his part-time job. “I was so proud my brother had his first job. And he was making more money than me for a moment,” she said.

She explained that McDonald’s holds special significance for her family. Her parents would often stop there for snacks, and it’s also close to where they live. “Now that I know my brother died there, it’s so hard for me, especially having to drive past there every day,” she said.

Police said Nedd was working Wednesday morning around 10:15 when he got into a fight with someone he knew in the bathroom. That person then shot and killed the teen, then ran off. Authorities haven’t said what led up to it. “Now I have to look at a picture to see him, it’s absolutely just, it just makes me hurt,” Jakeim Nedd, the victim’s brother, said.

The family came to the McDonald’s Wednesday afternoon after a friend told them about all the police cruisers. They knew Prince was working, but they never expected this. Jakeim said it was the first time he’d seen his father cry. “He didn’t get to experience things, and I really wanted to do things with him, now I can’t do those things. I have to look at a picture to talk to him,” Jakeim said.

Prince was a junior at PXU Digital Academy. He was athletic and especially passionate about football. He planned to attend college. The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

