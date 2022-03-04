Consumer Reports: How to correct hidden dangers in your home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What’s better than home sweet home? How about “home safe home,” or at least a safer home? Consumer Reports has ways to make your space more secure by protecting yourself from fires, furniture tip-overs, and other dangers.

It’s a frightening moment: Walking into your laundry room, and instead of finding fresh, clean clothes, your dryer greets you by being on fire. Lint is a common culprit, and an estimated one-third of dryer fires are caused by vents clogged by flammable fibers like lint. So it’s essential to have your dryer vent cleaned annually.

Consumer Reports also found the kitchen particularly dangerous, with over 10,000 injury reports in 10 years. Many incidents include burns and cuts, but some trace to the refrigerator. Your fridge may not be working correctly, and you may not know about it before it’s too late and someone in your family gets a bad case of food poisoning. Signs of a fridge on the fritz include softer than usual butter, condensation, or ice on the freezer walls. Keep a thermometer in your fridge and one in your freezer. The fridge should be at 37 degrees and your freezer at zero degrees.

With your food and family’s stomachs safe and sound, it’s time to secure the furniture around your home. Here’s how: Anchor dressers to the studs in your wall. Never use drywall anchors or toggles because they can pull out easily. In your living room? Use a wall mount for your TV whenever possible. If you can’t mount it, make sure the TV is on a stable piece of furniture, and anchor the TV to the wall as you would a dresser. If you’re looking for a new dresser, you can check out Consumer Reports’ tests to identify which ones are most stable.

