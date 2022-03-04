A chilly weekend ahead in the deserts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ridge of high pressure that brought us the sweet weather the past couple of days has weakened and moved off to the east. Replacing it, a broad trough of low pressure that will guide several storms through northern Arizona over the next several days. The result of that will be colder temperatures statewide with some locations down 20 degrees in 24 hours. Also, scattered rain and snow showers will impact mainly northern Arizona with the possibility of seeing 3-6″ of snow in places like Flagstaff for the entire weekend. We see two waves of snow: one overnight into Saturday morning and the second Sunday afternoon.

In the Valley, it’s possible we’ll see a few isolated showers overnight, even a brief thunderstorm. But the rain chances have trended downward so even in places that get rain, we expect amounts of 1/10th of an inch or less. It will be breezy at times and by Sunday, high temperatures will struggle to get into the mid-60s after a week where we had highs in the upper-80s. The unsettled weather will be with us for the early part of next week so temperatures will warm slowly into the mid-70s by this time next week.

PHOENIX-METRO RADAR (future):

Phoenix-area radar for Friday evening - 3/4/22 (Arizona's Family)

So overnight Friday into Saturday, look for about a 30% chance for showers. And then again, Saturday afternoon and evening, a 30% chance for showers. But again, we don’t expect any kind of rain-out type showers around the Valley this weekend. But it will be unseasonably cold.

