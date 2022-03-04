Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Arizona lottery winner indicted on theft, fraud charges

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Casa Grande woman is facing charges after, authorities say, she falsely claimed she was eligible to win a lottery prize of nearly $200,000.

A state grand jury indicted Barbara Kay White, 50, on one count of theft, one count of fraudulent schemes and practices and one count of perjury.

State prosecutors say she was not eligible to receive prizes from the Arizona Lottery because she was an employee of the Trekell Chevron in Casa Grande, a lottery retailer.

She reportedly checked “no,” next to the statement “I am a retailer or employee of a retailer” when she picked up the $191,107 winnings in June 2020.

Her arraignment is slated for March 10 at the Maricopa Superior Court.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mexico is open to travelers, but the CDC is advising people to avoid traveling there.
CDC advises Americans to avoid travel to Mexico due to high COVID levels
He still has siblings, nieces and nephews stuck there in a war zone.
Arizona City man fears for safety of family in Ukraine
Dr. Max Wertz tries on his new letterman sweater in Phoenix.
Retired Phoenix doctor gets surprise with new letterman sweater
Retired Phoenix doctor gets surprise with new letterman sweater
Arizona business leaders distancing themselves from Wendy Rogers