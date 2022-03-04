Your Life Arizona
Arizona business leaders distance themselves from Sen. Rogers

The state’s top business group is done with Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The state’s top business group is done with Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers. The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and CEO said Friday that she’s unfit to serve in office and unfit to get any more of their money. “I can assure you that we’re going to look at every dollar very carefully to make sure none of it ends up in the hands of people we know have espoused these types of anti-Semitic and other tropes,” said Danny Seiden during a taping of Arizona Family’s Politics Unplugged.

His comments come days after the state Senate censured Rogers for threatening her political opponents with violence at a white nationalist event last week. In 2020, the business group was the largest contributor to Gov. Doug Ducey’s political action committee, which spent about $500,000 to get Rogers elected.

While support from the governor and the chamber was essential two years ago, Rogers has shown that she can raise a lot of money on her own. Last year, she raised an astonishing $2.5 million for her campaign, a record amount for a state lawmaker. Rogers raised the money while pushing lies that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. And she has already used the censure to fundraise this year, a move that angered some of her fellow lawmakers at the state Capitol.

