Anthem small businesses on alert after string of ‘smash and grab’ break-ins

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Turan Zafari is the owner of Ray’s Pizza, off Interstate 17 and Anthem Way. It’s one of several businesses that have been targeted recently by a “smash and grab” thief. “It seems like they know exactly where to go,” said Zafari. “Smash the window, come straight for the register, grab it, and then take off.”

Security cameras at Ray’s Pizza in Anthem caught the crook in action. It shows the thief busting the glass on the front door and then racing inside the place to steal the register. Zafari said the damage to his restaurant and disruption to his business will cost more than whatever the thief got away with. “It’s not about the cash in the register because it’s change, quarters and dimes and nickels, that’s it,” said Zafari. “If they would have come in and asked for a job, I would be more than happy to give them a job.”

The Cultivate Hair Salon was also broken into. The thief smashed his way in and took an assortment of blow dryers, curling irons, scissors, even a few snacks. Salon owner Shelby Davis said after all the challenges small businesses went through during the pandemic, the last thing they need now is to pay for repairs and buy new supplies. “Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” said Davis. “It was devastating to see. I am thankful they didn’t destroy the salon, but it is hard to be able to recover and make sure everything is back to normal and running as it should be. It’s really sad that people think they can target mom and pop shops and they know they’ll get away with it.”

Business owners are hoping someone will recognize the man in the surveillance video and turn him in. “Just frustration,” said Zafari. “I’m thinking about putting up a sign that says, ‘hey, if you don’t break the window, just give me a call and I’ll give you $100 for being honest.’” If you have any information about the suspect, call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.