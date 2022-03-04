7 things to do for the weekend of March 4 – March 6

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you are looking for something to do with the family this weekend or want to get together with some friends, there are quite a few things you can do this weekend, from the street fairs to festivals to celebrations all over the Valley.

1. 4th Annual Persian New year

Celebrate culture at the 4th Annual Persian New Year Festival this weekend. There will be live music, art, dance performances, kids’ activities, and all kinds of food from the Middle East. It’s a day packed with fun for all ages.

“It’s with great honor to have the city of Scottsdale host the return of Persian New Year Festival,” says Lawdan Shojaee, who co-founded the event in 2019 with Shideh Doerr with the intent to celebrate and share Persian traditions with the community. “This year, we have some incredible performers, entertainment, and vendors to help us spread awareness about Persian culture and we look forward to celebrating with our family, friends, and neighbors.”

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 7135 E Camelback Road in Scottsdale

Cost: Free but register online

More information can be found on their website here .

2. A big celebration at Mavrix

Friday, March 4 is the last day you can enjoy some fun at Mavrix as they celebrate their 2nd anniversary. There will be promotions available including $2 bowling and $2 laser tag, and much more for everyone to enjoy.

When: Friday

Where: 9139 E Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale

Cost: Special promotions in place

More information can be found on their website here .

3. 5th Annual Mask Alive! Festival of Masks

Enjoy a Sunday at the park with your friends and family this weekend. Check out some giant puppets, mask performers, and more all while celebrating the beauty of cultural diversity. There will also be music, dancing, food, and much more for everyone to enjoy.

When: Sunday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Pioneer Park at 526 E Main Street in Mesa

Cost: Free

More information can be found on their website here .

4. Melrose Street Fair

Melrose on 7th Avenue will have a unique annual street fair this weekend with over 200 booths of local artists, products, and more. There will be live music, activities for the kids, and of course food trucks. There will also be the opportunity to check out over 100 classic, antique, and vintage cars/trucks/hot rods through Chester’s Classic Car Show.

When: Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Melrose on 7th Avenue – 4225 N 7th Avenue in Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

More information can be found on their website here .

5. Body Language Music Festival

Artists are finding their way back to Arizona. Musicians like Kaskade and dozens of other acts are in town for three days with the Body Language Music Festival.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: 5th Street and Maple Avenue in Tempe

Cost: General admission tickets start at $99

More information can be found on their website here .

6. Maricopa County Home and Garden Show

Looking for some tips on how to fix up your garden or your home? Head to the Maricopa County Home and Garden Show this weekend. There will be tons of referrals, tips, and exhibits to check out plus much more.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: State Farm Stadium at 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale

Cost: Adults $8, kids ages 3 to 12 are $3, kids 2 and under are free. Parking is free as well.

More information can be found on their website here .

7. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is coming back to Phoenix on his El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, and you will get to see some of his greatest songs performed live.

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center at 201 E Jefferson Street in Phoenix

Cost: Prices vary

More information can be found on their website here .

