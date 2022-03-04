12-year-old donates vests to K9 officers

Sponsored - Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.

Brady Snakovsky is a sixth-grader raising money to buy ballistic vests for police dogs and he is spreading the word on social media.

The vests help shield the dogs’ vital organs if they were to be attacked by a suspect. Each vest costs at least $1,200 dollars and likely more. That means a lot of police departments just can’t afford them. So far, Brady’s K-9 fund has raised enough funds to send vests to 546 working dogs in 37 states.

