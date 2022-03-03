Teen, 3 adults arrested in a deadly shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) -- Police say four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in south Phoenix. They say Adrian Rufgio Beaulieu was found dead inside an apartment late Tuesday night. Police say it appears that the victim was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old boy whose name is being withheld because he’s a juvenile. They say several people at the apartment impeded the investigation by hiding evidence prior to police’s arrival and changed their stories with investigators. Police say the teenager was booked into the Maricopa County Jail along with 36-year-old Deanna Silva, 20-year-old Daniel Ruelas and 38-year-old Eric Buchanan. The four are facing various charges and police say their investigation of the fatal shooting was continuing.

