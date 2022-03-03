Police arrest suspect in West Phoenix triple homicide

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department has made an arrest in the deaths of two men and a teen whose bodies were found in a vacant lot in West Phoenix. Sgt. Philip Krynsky identified the suspect as Juan Vargas, 21, and said officers took him into custody Wednesday night.

The victims were found the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 20, near 99th Avenue and Mobile Lane, which is between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue, Police identified them a week later -- Herminio Perez Ramirez, 28, Isauro Martinez Dominguez, 21, and Abimael Jimenez Morenos, 16. Police said at the time that all three had obvious signs of trauma, investigators have not said how they died.

“I wouldn’t have expected that there, I go on walks up there with my dogs all the time,” Ernesto Cibrian, who lives in the area, told Arizona’s Family.

Police have not released any details about the arrest of Vargas, nor have they said how detectives connected him to the crime. Krynsky said the case “remains active.”

Police would like anybody who knows anything about this case to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness if they want to remain anonymous. That number is 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to 1-800-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

