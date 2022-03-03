Phoenix shop selling Russian, Ukrainian products experiencing supply chain issues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Between rude comments and supply chain concerns, the conflict in Ukraine is affecting a Valley business big time. Yasha From Russia is a small grocery store and deli in Phoenix. Most of the products on the shelves are from Russia and Ukraine.

“We’re going to try to do whatever we can to survive, but like I said, literally, it’s like 80% of the products that we get is imported overseas,” said store owner Nerik Gadaev.

The store is a family business named after Gadaev’s dad. He says many of the customers are from Russia, Ukraine and countries in Europe. “People grew up with these types of foods and different items,” said Gadaev. “It’s a little bit of home away from home...If we’re forced to close down sometime along the road, it’s going to be devastating.”

The overseas conflict has the store getting complaints online. “It’s the stress of random people making suggestions that I should change the name of the store, that I need to get rid of all my Russian products,” said Gadaev. “It’s bad Google reviews for no apparent reason because we have the name Russia in the name. I’m not affiliated with Russia in any way.”

“I mean, a business like this, they’re obviously not involved with the things that are occurring in our world right now,” said customer Adam Grimes.

Gadaev has other problems to worry about. “The sanctions against the Russian businesses that President Biden did, basically we don’t know as far as products, nothing is going to be leaving Russian ports,” said Gadaev. “As far as Ukraine, Ukraine being in a war right now, they’re not going to be exporting anything.”

Gadaev said he has been spending a lot of time on the phone with distributors. “I’m over buying,” said Gadaev. “I’m just trying to stock up... they’re already sending letters out that they’re going to be limiting products for everybody because they also have shortages...everyone is on edge right now. They just don’t know what the future is going to hold.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.