No Senate run for Gov. Doug Ducey this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Now his final months as Arizona’s governor, Doug Ducey confirmed he is not running for Senate. Our sister station in Tucson, KOLD, obtained a letter Ducey wrote to his friends and supporters explaining his reasoning. At the same time, he assured them that even though he is not running, he is “fully committed to helping elect a Republican US Senator from Arizona.” (Scroll down to see the letter.)

“We have a strong field of candidates in Arizona and I will be actively supporting our nominee – and perhaps weighing in before the primary,” the letter reads. “The only downside about any of this is that it would be an honor to serve with Sen. Mitch McConnell.” Ducey said he considers McConnell “one of the Titan of the Senate.”

Ducey was elected governor in 2014 and took office in January 2015. Arizona law limits our governors to two consecutive terms in office. There has been speculation about Ducey making a Senate run for quite some time. In his letter, he said people have been asking him to reconsider his decision not to run since last January. He also said he sees himself as an executive rather than a legislator.

Arizona’s 2022 Primary Election is Aug. 2. To vote, you must register by July 5. You can find a list of people who have filed a Statement of Interest on the secretary of state’s website. The list of Republicans considering throwing their hats in the ring for Sen. Mark Kelly’s Senate seat is long. Kelly, a Democrat, took office in December 2020 after a special election. Republicans are determined to take back the seat.

Arizona’s General Election is Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11.

The new governor will take office in January 2023. Ducey has not talked about what he plans to do after that.

