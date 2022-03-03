Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

New Mexico Police officer killed in car crash while chasing a suspected kidnapper

Another driver was also killed when the suspect drove into oncoming traffic.
An officer and an uninvolved driver died when a car chase ended in a crash in Santa Fe.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Santa Fe are looking for a suspected kidnapper they say led their officers on a chase ending in a fatal car crash on a major highway. Police say an officer and an uninvolved motorist were killed when the kidnapping suspect drove into oncoming traffic. A woman allegedly kidnapped is now in the hospital, while the man police say was armed with a knife escaped from the carnage on the road.

Police were still looking for him late Wednesday afternoon. Police are telling residents near the crash to stay in their homes, and businesses near the Interstate 25 crash have been closed since it took place around noon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Security video shows a man walk up to the Pizza Guys counter and help himself to cash right out...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop’s tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
The “Freedom Convoy” is expected to pass through Phoenix at 9 a.m. Thursday and Tucson about...
WATCH: Supporters roll out for trucker convoy as it passes through Tucson area
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin press secretary, more oligarchs with sanctions
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop's tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
James Yoder.
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say