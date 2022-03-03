Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Man dies after house fire in Maryvale

A man is dead and two women were hurt after a fire erupted at a Maryvale home.
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and two women were taken to the hospital after a fire erupted in a Maryvale home. Fire crews were called out to the house near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2:45 p.m. Firefighters helped two women escape the flames. They were driven to the hospital to get checked out.

During the firefight, crews found a man, and he was pulled from the fire but he died at the scene. “It was just crazy. I’ve never seen something like that. I was driving home, and I just saw a big fire and I get here, and I see the firefighters just dump a body outside,” said Diana Rubio, a neighbor.

No identities have been released. But neighbors say an older woman has lived at the home for several years and that the man involved was helping her sell the home. “What worried me the most was the lady. Because she’s an older lady. And so what was going through my mind was, the dispatch called and they said, ‘Have you tried knocking on the door?’ And I said, ‘The house is fully engulfed. I can’t go over there right now.’ And then the little explosions started happening, so whatever was going on in that room right there started popping off,” said Tony Valenzuela, a neighbor. It’s unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Learn how to find out if your child's day care of the subject of any complaints.
Glendale daycare had history of problems; toddlers found wandering outside
How to research your child's day care inspection, citation history
How to research your child's day care inspection, citation history
FILE - This image shows a Mirage F1 jet fighter at the Mont-de-Marsan military base,...
NTSB: Luke AFB fighter jet’s engine quit before it crashed in Arizona
A file photo of a computer chip
Upcoming microchip plant in Chandler to create hundreds of jobs
TYR Tactical makes gear like bulletproof vests for the military and law enforcement agencies.
Peoria business sends bulletproof vests, tactical gear to Ukraine