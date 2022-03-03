Man dies after house fire in Maryvale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and two women were taken to the hospital after a fire erupted in a Maryvale home. Fire crews were called out to the house near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2:45 p.m. Firefighters helped two women escape the flames. They were driven to the hospital to get checked out.

During the firefight, crews found a man, and he was pulled from the fire but he died at the scene. “It was just crazy. I’ve never seen something like that. I was driving home, and I just saw a big fire and I get here, and I see the firefighters just dump a body outside,” said Diana Rubio, a neighbor.

No identities have been released. But neighbors say an older woman has lived at the home for several years and that the man involved was helping her sell the home. “What worried me the most was the lady. Because she’s an older lady. And so what was going through my mind was, the dispatch called and they said, ‘Have you tried knocking on the door?’ And I said, ‘The house is fully engulfed. I can’t go over there right now.’ And then the little explosions started happening, so whatever was going on in that room right there started popping off,” said Tony Valenzuela, a neighbor. It’s unclear what started the fire.

