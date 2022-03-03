Join Arizona’s Family and Pay It Forward to Make-A-Wish Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – This March, Arizona’s Family is Paying It Forward to Make-A-Wish Arizona. With your support, we can create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Arizona covers 100% of wishes. One wish typically costs $10,000.

Make-A-Wish Arizona exclusively relies on donations. Their organization is run from sponsors, individual donors, volunteers, and kindness from the community. You can donate here.

Many families who receive a wish are already going through financial hardship with medical care costs. Make-A-Wish Arizona wants to make sure there are no hurdles for them, and the whole family can accept and enjoy the wish.

There are hundreds of kids here in Arizona who are planning their wishes. Make-A-Wish Arizona typically grants 400 wishes per year.

Research has proven a wish can give kids the strength to fight against their critical illnesses. With many wish kids living well past their diagnosis, a wish is a memory that carries them not only through their illness, but into a life of hope and happiness. A wish is an opportunity for a child to forget about their illness and just live like a regular kid. Join Arizona’s Family all day on Wednesday, March 16, or donate here.

