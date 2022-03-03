Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Join Arizona’s Family and Pay It Forward to Make-A-Wish Arizona

This March, Arizona’s Family is Paying It Forward to Make-A-Wish Arizona. With your support, we...
This March, Arizona’s Family is Paying It Forward to Make-A-Wish Arizona. With your support, we can create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.(AZFAMILY)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – This March, Arizona’s Family is Paying It Forward to Make-A-Wish Arizona. With your support, we can create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Arizona covers 100% of wishes. One wish typically costs $10,000.

Make-A-Wish Arizona exclusively relies on donations. Their organization is run from sponsors, individual donors, volunteers, and kindness from the community. You can donate here.

Many families who receive a wish are already going through financial hardship with medical care costs. Make-A-Wish Arizona wants to make sure there are no hurdles for them, and the whole family can accept and enjoy the wish.

There are hundreds of kids here in Arizona who are planning their wishes. Make-A-Wish Arizona typically grants 400 wishes per year.

Research has proven a wish can give kids the strength to fight against their critical illnesses. With many wish kids living well past their diagnosis, a wish is a memory that carries them not only through their illness, but into a life of hope and happiness. A wish is an opportunity for a child to forget about their illness and just live like a regular kid. Join Arizona’s Family all day on Wednesday, March 16, or donate here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tempe elementary principal Pays It Forward to special teacher
A teacher in Tempe received the Pay It Forward award.
Tempe teacher wins Pay It Forward award for her dedication to students
Thanks to a partnership with the City of Peoria, students from four Peoria high schools rolled...
Peoria students did Something Good for their neighborhoods
Thanks to a partnership with the City of Peoria, students from four Peoria high schools rolled...
Peoria students helped clean up their neighborhoods