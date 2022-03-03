Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Gov. Ducey endorsement unclear following Senator Rodgers censure

While pushing his new "Free Summer Camps," Gov. Ducey did not say if he would endorse Sen. Wendy Rodgers in the future
By Dennis Welch
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday refused to say if he’d endorse GOP state senator Wendy Rogers. The latter was censured after calling for public hangings during a white nationalist event.

“Listen, I’m not even considering any of that right now,” the governor said after he was asked about supporting Rogers, a candidate Ducey spent $500,000 to help elect in 2020.

When asked why the governor didn’t eliminate a possible endorsement of a candidate who has embraced white nationalism, a spokesman said for the governor’s office, “the governor does not talk about these things at this stage of the election cycle.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Doug Ducey
Ducey confirms he will not run for Senate
Governor Ducey speaks on Sen. Wendy Rodgers censure
Governor Ducey speaks on Sen. Wendy Rodgers censure
Arizona's Family Political Editor Dennis Welch tried to speak with Wendy Rogers Monday, but she...
Arizona Senate has censured Wendy Rogers with 24-3 vote
Republican Wendy Rogers cited freedom of speech during the state Senate's vote whether to...
Wendy Rogers pushes back against censure vote