Gov. Ducey endorsement unclear following Senator Rodgers censure

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday refused to say if he’d endorse GOP state senator Wendy Rogers. The latter was censured after calling for public hangings during a white nationalist event.

“Listen, I’m not even considering any of that right now,” the governor said after he was asked about supporting Rogers, a candidate Ducey spent $500,000 to help elect in 2020.

When asked why the governor didn’t eliminate a possible endorsement of a candidate who has embraced white nationalism, a spokesman said for the governor’s office, “the governor does not talk about these things at this stage of the election cycle.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.