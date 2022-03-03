Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Friends and loved ones remembering two Phoenix teens killed in car crash

Emotions ran high at the memorial site where two teenagers were killed Tuesday in a deadly car...
Emotions ran high at the memorial site where two teenagers were killed Tuesday in a deadly car crash.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There were a lot of hugs and a lot of tears. Emotions ran high at the memorial site where two teenagers were killed Tuesday in a deadly car crash.

“I just feel for the families,” said parent Cynthia Wagner. “They’re not going to see their loved ones graduate, have kids, and move on with life. It makes no sense at the moment.”

Phoenix police said the victims, 17-year old Aron Heeley and 17-year old Payton Sharp, were speeding through the intersection at Thunderbird Road and 35th Avenue. Their car sideswiped another vehicle, lost control, and crashed into a brick wall, killing both teens. All-day on Wednesday, friends, family, and total strangers stopped by to pay their respects.

Nicolas Welch is one of Heeley’s closest friends. “He was a real good person,” said Welch. “I’m going to remember him until the day I die. He’s been with me through some tough times. Just sad to this happen.”

Both of the victims have attended Greenway High School. Sharp was still enrolled online, but Heeley was not. Friends describe them as good guys with big hearts who were always there when you needed them. Sharp loved to ride motorcycles, and Heeley loved cars.

Another friend of Heeley’s, Charlie Anderson, said many people are hurting tonight and the world just lost two very cool people. “When I got told, I didn’t believe it,” said Anderson. “I tried calling, tried texting him, didn’t get a response. I saw the news story and saw the car and knew it was his car .”

“It seems like it’s hurting all of us a lot,” said Anderson. " We’re all feeling the loss.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The “Freedom Convoy” is expected to pass through Phoenix at 9 a.m. Thursday and Tucson about...
WATCH: Supporters out in force for trucker convoy as it passes through Tucson area
Four horses die in first weekend at Rillito Racetrack
Police arrest suspect in West Phoenix triple homicide
Sarah had moved everything so she could install new flooring.
UPDATE: Casa Grande woman refunded $3K for unfinished flooring project
Honey Bear's BBQ closes iconic central Phoenix location