Friends and loved ones remembering two Phoenix teens killed in car crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There were a lot of hugs and a lot of tears. Emotions ran high at the memorial site where two teenagers were killed Tuesday in a deadly car crash.

“I just feel for the families,” said parent Cynthia Wagner. “They’re not going to see their loved ones graduate, have kids, and move on with life. It makes no sense at the moment.”

Phoenix police said the victims, 17-year old Aron Heeley and 17-year old Payton Sharp, were speeding through the intersection at Thunderbird Road and 35th Avenue. Their car sideswiped another vehicle, lost control, and crashed into a brick wall, killing both teens. All-day on Wednesday, friends, family, and total strangers stopped by to pay their respects.

Nicolas Welch is one of Heeley’s closest friends. “He was a real good person,” said Welch. “I’m going to remember him until the day I die. He’s been with me through some tough times. Just sad to this happen.”

Both of the victims have attended Greenway High School. Sharp was still enrolled online, but Heeley was not. Friends describe them as good guys with big hearts who were always there when you needed them. Sharp loved to ride motorcycles, and Heeley loved cars.

Another friend of Heeley’s, Charlie Anderson, said many people are hurting tonight and the world just lost two very cool people. “When I got told, I didn’t believe it,” said Anderson. “I tried calling, tried texting him, didn’t get a response. I saw the news story and saw the car and knew it was his car .”

“It seems like it’s hurting all of us a lot,” said Anderson. " We’re all feeling the loss.”

