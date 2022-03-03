Your Life Arizona
Four horses die in first weekend at Rillito Racetrack

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four horses died during the first weekend of the season at Rillito Racetrack in Tucson.

According to park management, two of the deaths were freak accidents.

During one race, a horse got too close to another and their legs got tangled. One of the horses broke its leg and was euthanized. Another horse jumped while getting set for a race, fell backward and broke its neck.

A third horse died from natural causes while the fourth also broke down.

The Rillito Park Foundation said before the meet, it put more than $50,000 towards getting the racing surface ready.

Managers said Rillito’s equine wellness program has been recognized industry-wide for horse and jockey safety.

