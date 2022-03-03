Big weather changes coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another warm day is ahead for the Valley and for much of Arizona. Strong high pressure still sits over our region, which will bring well-above-average temperatures this afternoon. In the Valley, morning temperatures in the 50s will warm to 87 degrees for the second day in a row. That’s the warmest we’ve been so far this year and about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Big weather changes are ahead as a pair of storms targets Arizona Friday and Saturday. The first system brings a cold front Friday morning. Look for windy conditions Friday across the state, a 30% chance of showers in the Valley, and snow above about 6,000 feet by Friday afternoon in the mountains. Valley rain amounts look to be fairly light, with about a tenth of an inch of rain likely for Phoenix. Temperatures will be cooler, only topping out in the low 70s Friday.

On Saturday, a colder storm moves through the state. Another windy day can be expected statewide, with snow above about 4,000 feet. Flagstaff should be in the range of 4-9 inches of snow between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. Travel could be messy this weekend, especially in the high country with snow-covered roadways and blowing snow.

Rain chances are once again near about 30% for the Valley on Saturday, with rain most likely in the higher elevations just north and east of town. Temperatures drop even lower with this second storm, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s Saturday. The weather should stay dry Sunday, but highs only top out in the mid-60s. A warm-up is likely for the start of next week back to the 70s.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.