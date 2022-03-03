80-year-old man dead after rear-end crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man is dead after a rear-end crash in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Cave Creek and Hatcher roads at 10:30 a.m.

Police say a 21-year-old was speeding in a pickup truck south on Cave Creek Road when he rear-ended a sedan. The driver of the sedan, 80-year-old Terence Quinlan, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Officers say the pickup truck driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, the 21-year-old may have been impaired, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police have not identified the driver of the pickup truck.

