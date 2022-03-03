Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

80-year-old man dead after rear-end crash in Phoenix

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man is dead after a rear-end crash in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Cave Creek and Hatcher roads at 10:30 a.m.

Police say a 21-year-old was speeding in a pickup truck south on Cave Creek Road when he rear-ended a sedan. The driver of the sedan, 80-year-old Terence Quinlan, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Officers say the pickup truck driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, the 21-year-old may have been impaired, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police have not identified the driver of the pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The “Freedom Convoy” is expected to pass through Phoenix at 9 a.m. Thursday and Tucson about...
WATCH: Supporters out in force for trucker convoy as it passes through Tucson area
Four horses die in first weekend at Rillito Racetrack
Police arrest suspect in West Phoenix triple homicide
Sarah had moved everything so she could install new flooring.
UPDATE: Casa Grande woman refunded $3K for unfinished flooring project
Honey Bear's BBQ closes iconic central Phoenix location