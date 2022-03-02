Mid-80s rule the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - No, it’s not the first day of spring as we all learned it, the vernal equinox. The first day of spring comes up on March 20th this year. But it is the first day of the term “meteorological” spring, just like “meteorological,” summer starts June 1. Generally speaking, when you hear a report saying it was the hottest ever spring, they’re talking meteorological. We didn’t have that when I was going to school.

Now to today’s weather. It will remain warm through Thursday when a cold front will sweep in to the state by the end of the day. We’ll see daily highs dropping 10-20 degrees, more in the north, of course, and there will be scattered rain and snow showers in northern Arizona. We don’t expect any rain in the Valley, and if that materialized, it would be very light.

Temperatures will drop from the mid-80s into the low 70s by Friday afternoon. And for the weekend, we’re likely going to see a lot of desert locations with highs only in the 60s. That’s pretty chilly. That pattern will probably hold into the middle of next week as a series of storms passes mainly to the north of our state.

