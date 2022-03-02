16-year-old worker dead after shooting at West Phoenix McDonald’s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a 16-year-old employee was shot and killed at a West Phoenix McDonald’s Wednesday morning. It happened at about 10:15. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, the teen, later identified as Prince Nedd, got into a fight with another male in the bathroom at the restaurant near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police believe the two knew each other. They say the suspect ran away, but have not released a description of him. “There is a person of interest that we’re looking for,” Cole said, but he declined to elaborate. “We’re not releasing too many details on the suspect at this time.”

The owner and operator of the McDonald’s confirmed the “tragic loss” of one of their employees. Travis Heriaud, the owner of that restaurant, released the following statement.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague. Our organization’s biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We are fully cooperating with the police department and their investigation.”

It’s not clear how many people were inside the McDonald’s when Nedd was shot, but Cole said nobody else was injured. Detectives are speaking with witnesses as they try to figure out what led up to the fight in the bathroom. “Apart from them being known to each other, it’s still preliminary as far as the details of that interaction.”

One McDonald’s employee showed up for his shift, not knowing what had happened. He said he and his coworkers are close. “Like family. I did not expect to just show up to work and see a bunch of police tape like that. That is terrible,” said Miguel Nolasco.

Another woman said she was heartbroken to learn what happened, especially to someone so young. “It’s devastating, I mean how do you take that in and process it? It’s awful, it’s just awful,” said Rachel McCleve, who ate at this McDonald’s yesterday.

Cole also said investigators do not believe the public is in danger. Police would like anybody who knows anything about the shooting to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness if they want to remain anonymous. That number is 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to 1-800-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

Cole said he would release new information as the investigation develops.

The Police Police Department confirmed that a shooting at the restaurant is under investigation. (Arizona's Family)

