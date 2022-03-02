Amazon will close all of its bookstores, including Scottsdale location

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Amazon will permanently close all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop-up locations as the online behemoth reworks its physical store footprint. The Seattle-based company said Wednesday that the move affects all 66 stores in the U.S. including their only Arizona store located at Scottsdale Quarter. Amazon says the move enables the company to concentrate its efforts on Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, its convenience concept called Amazon Go, and its upcoming Amazon Style stores.

Amazon Style, set to open later this year, will sell fashion and accessories.

Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in 2015, two decades after it began selling books online and helped drive many shops out of business.

