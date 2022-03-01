WATCH: Supporters out in force for trucker convoy as it passes through Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates made its way through Tucson Thursday, March 3.

The convoy passed through Phoenix around 9:40 a.m. and Tucson about two hours later.

Supporters of the convoy posted photos and video to a Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/659737228500794 .

The top posts are below.

Thank you Marana for your support! Posted by Alan Thatcher on Thursday, March 3, 2022

The view and the sound from the Verrado Exit this morning... Get up, get out and Make a Difference. Posted by Paul Carver on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Be ready Marana and Tucson people! They just passed us here between Tangerine and the Marana exit. Posted by Steph Armijo on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Sorry for the long live. I didn’t want to miss it. Plus there were so many vehicles honking in support. If you would like to skip ahead to the convoy it is at 10 mins. Posted by Tekka Reyna on Thursday, March 3, 2022

It was is one of several U.S. convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers’ protests that shut down U.S.-Canadian border. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.

At least one of the convoys already disbanded due to low participation. According to the Independent, the “US Freedom Convoy” was expecting 2,000 truckers but had only five rigs show up.

Organizers for the “US Freedom Convoy” encouraged truckers to join “The People’s Convoy,” which has better funding and following.

The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for multiple trucker convoys.

The troops would be used to assist with traffic control during demonstrations expected in the city in the coming days, the Pentagon said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.