WATCH: Supporters out in force for trucker convoy as it passes through Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates made its way through Tucson Thursday, March 3.
The convoy passed through Phoenix around 9:40 a.m. and Tucson about two hours later.
Supporters of the convoy posted photos and video to a Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/659737228500794.
The top posts are below.
It was is one of several U.S. convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers’ protests that shut down U.S.-Canadian border. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.
At least one of the convoys already disbanded due to low participation. According to the Independent, the “US Freedom Convoy” was expecting 2,000 truckers but had only five rigs show up.
Organizers for the “US Freedom Convoy” encouraged truckers to join “The People’s Convoy,” which has better funding and following.
The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for multiple trucker convoys.
The troops would be used to assist with traffic control during demonstrations expected in the city in the coming days, the Pentagon said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.