Phoenix Sky Harbor to offer virtual checkpoint program for travelers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Sky Harbor is launching a new virtual checkpoint option program designed to help travelers avoid waiting in line for security when trying to catch a flight out of town.

The new program -- PHX Reserve -- is with Copenhagen Optimization and CLEAR will offer free reservations for TSA security checkpoints, according to a press release from Sky Harbor. It will allow travelers to schedule a time to get in the TSA security checkpoint line. These reservations can be made at least three days to between 60 minutes and four hours leading up to your trip if you will be traveling through Terminal 3. The best part? It’s completely free and it is available as of March 1. It will be available daily between 4 a.m. and 3 p.m. for one to 10 travelers under one appointment.

Participation in the PHX Reserve program is optional and free for all travelers using Terminal 3. (Arizona's Family)

“We are proud Sky Harbor can offer another great service to our customers to make their travels easier and more flexible,” said Chad Makovsky, the director of aviation services for the City of Phoenix Aviation Department. “What’s good for our passengers and guests is good for the air travel industry as a whole.”

“Virtual Queuing is a key step towards the smart and digitalized airport, where we leverage data to create new opportunities for passengers, airlines, and airports,” said Kasper Hounsgaard, CEO of Copenhagen Optimization. “Together with Sky Harbor, we enable a more efficient operation and provide the foundation for the seamless passenger journey.”

“Now more than ever, travelers want a better and more predictable airport experience, and together with Sky Harbor, PHX RESERVE is providing just that,” said Michael Twersky, the general manager of Virtual Queuing, CLEAR. “We are thrilled to partner with Sky Harbor and bring this exciting new technology to their passengers - who can travel stress-free knowing they can reserve a spot in security ahead of time.”

If you are interested in learning more about the pilot program or want to make a reservation, visit the Sky Harbor Airport website here .

