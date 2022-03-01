Arizona Democrats look forward to President Biden’s first State of the Union

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The president will deliver his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night in front of both chambers of Congress. After a year in office, Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) said the president has a lot of good things to talk about.

“We have different political parties and often different views on issues, but there are certain things we can unite around,” said Stanton.

Stanton said the president should highlight the job growth under his watch during a difficult time. He also wants to hear the president double down on a commitment to lower prescription drug prices.

“It is so important that we bring the cost of pharmaceuticals down for American families and particularly for seniors in our communities. I am hopeful that the president will make that absolutely clear,” said Stanton.

Stanton said he is interested in a detailed plan for border security and providing more resources in that area, an important topic in his state. His colleague Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) said the president should also address inflationary issues. But he said he should also shine the spotlight on positives like the low unemployment rate and a bipartisan infrastructure law that could further boost American communities.

“There is some really good things for us to highlight, and I think we have to continue showing those highlights and then lay out a future for what comes next,” said Gallego.

Republicans see few highlights from the Biden administration in its first year. They blame the president for an overheated economy, aggressive green energy policies, and what they perceive to be a mishandling of international conflicts.

Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) recently took to the House floor to argue if the Biden administration and Democrats continue their spending practices, will not be able to afford to pay off the federal debt that’s being rung up now.

The president’s speech is set to begin here on Capitol Hill at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.