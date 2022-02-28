Your Life Arizona
Warm week ahead for Arizona

We will see highs climb to the 80s later this afternoon, pushing our temperatures above normal for this time of year.
By April Warnecke
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a pleasant weekend of weather with temperatures that peaked in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday. Today, Mother Nature brings the start of a warming trend that brings us back to the 80s for a few days.

High-level clouds streaming into the state are making for mild temperatures this morning that will warm to 81 degrees this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected much of the day. No rain is expected from these clouds as there is dry air in place in the lower and mid-levels of our atmosphere.

A ridge of high pressure is building and will bring temperatures to the mid-80s tomorrow, with upper 80s possible Wednesday afternoon. We should still stay a few degrees shy of our first 90-degree day of 2022. In fact, 90 degrees is the record high for Phoenix on Wednesday’s date, but we’re forecasting highs closer to 87 degrees.

Changes arrive at the end of the week as a trough of low pressure moves through our region. Ahead of the system, look for winds to increase and temperatures to start dropping on Friday. Highs in the low 70s will return by Friday and continue through next weekend. At this point, that weather system looks dry for the deserts of the state, although the high country may see some snow and wind. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

