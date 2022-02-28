Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Students, staff plant 100 trees to celebrate Emerson Elementary centennial

Students planted different kinds of desert-adapted plants, including desert willows, Chilean...
Students planted different kinds of desert-adapted plants, including desert willows, Chilean mesquite, and more.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students and teachers at Emerson Elementary School celebrated the school’s 100th anniversary in a unique way by going green and planting 100 trees and various plants to mark the historic event.

Along with the Arizona Sustainability Alliance, guests enjoyed the outdoor fair on Sunday morning with music, food, and of course, gardening. The event also featured a health fair, where students are encouraged to pursue healthcare careers.

Students planted different kinds of desert-adapted plants, including desert willows, Chilean mesquite, and more. Emerson’s principal, Nick Lodato, says the event teaches kids about community service and allows alumni to partake in the cause.

“Community service is, in part, what we’re about. Bringing people together from the community. As you look around, you see families, kids, teachers, staff from really the last 30, 40 years; there are alumni all over the place who are reconnecting after years and years. And that’s really fun to be a part of,” said Lodato.

Among the alumni was Perla Rodriguez, who now has two daughters who attend Emerson. Rodriguez says it’s a special feeling knowing her girls go to the same school she went to. “I always tell them stories of what I did here. They like hearing all the stories, and a lot of the teachers are still here, so it’s a good feeling,” said Rodriguez.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Download our new, updated app!
With buckets of beautiful fabrics and sentimental scraps, a Rhode Island nurse who sewed...
Nurse sews pillowcases for sick kids
Greenwood Brewing, located at 922 N 5th Street, is owned and founded by Megan Greenwood.
Woman-owned Phoenix brewery donating portion of sales in honor of Women’s History Month
Guests enjoyed live entertainment and shopped for the perfect bowl.
Guests flock to Tempe Empty Bowls event to raise money for food banks