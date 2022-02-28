Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Passenger dead after motorcycle crashes into block wall in Tempe

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(AP Images)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:31 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a passenger is dead after a motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a block wall on Sunday afternoon. The accident happened near the Arizona Mills mall by Priest and Baseline roads around 5 p.m.

Officers say the motorcyclist was driving north and lost control near a road curve, hitting a block wall. The passenger that was on the motorcycle died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not identified the passenger. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Many businesses that rely on MLB opening day are struggling as the lockout continues.
Scottsdale servers hope for new spring training deal as customers dwindle
Diana Bavlova is among the thousands who escaped Ukraine as Russian forces invaded her home.
Ukrainian family escapes war, finds refuge in Phoenix
Officials forced to reach deal or delay MLB opening day
Arizona businesses hurting as MLB lockout continues
Baseball fans are worried if Spring Training will happen in the Phoenix area.
Tempe Diablo Stadium prepared for spring training despite MLB lockout
File photo of marijuana.
Arizona marijuana lab fined nearly $500K for intentional, inaccurate results