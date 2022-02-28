Passenger dead after motorcycle crashes into block wall in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a passenger is dead after a motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a block wall on Sunday afternoon. The accident happened near the Arizona Mills mall by Priest and Baseline roads around 5 p.m.

Officers say the motorcyclist was driving north and lost control near a road curve, hitting a block wall. The passenger that was on the motorcycle died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not identified the passenger. The investigation is ongoing.

