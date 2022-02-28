One dead, three hurt after rollover crash on SB I-17 north of New River

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- DPS troopers say one person has died, and three others, including two children, were hurt after a rollover crash on southbound I-17 north of New River on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate 17 at Table Mesa Road, just north of New River just before 4:30 p.m. Troopers say an SUV was driving south and lost control while going onto an exit ramp. The car rolled over and landed on its roof. Troopers say 39-year-old Andrew Salaiz died in the crash. Another adult was taken to a hospital by an ambulance and two kids were flown to the hospital. Troopers did not say how old the two children were or the extent of their injuries.

Troopers say impairment may be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

