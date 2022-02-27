New, fast-casual breakfast spot Freshly Laid hatches in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Breakfast enthusiasts have a new restaurant to add to their repertoire. A new, fast-casual concept called Freshly Laid has opened its first location in Scottsdale, with a second location planned for the Arcadia district of Phoenix later this year.

The concept consists of a vibrant, fun, and quick-serve breakfast joint set on providing people fresh, delicious, and even healthy breakfast options on their way to work or for a drop-in throughout the day. Freshly Laid has some truly unique breakfast meal concepts, remarkable standout sides paired with house-made sauces you won’t find anywhere else, and even coffee and botanical teas to accompany breakfast sandwiches, burritos, or bowls.

Freshly Laid is a creation by hospitality pro Austin Walter, who also owns Low Key in Tempe, Papi Gordo’s, and South Mountain Brewing Company. Between Walter and a team of chefs, the goal of combining flavorful twists packed with explosive taste and creative/tongue-in-cheek names, Freshly Laid is a well-rounded breakfast experience perfect to jumpstart any morning!

The interior of Freshly Laid in North Scottsdale, Arizona. (Jeff Popovich)

The menu features brunch items like The Gangsta Wrap, which gets packed with barbacoa, scrambled eggs, sweet potato hash, cheddar cheese, candied jalapenos, and avocado smash. Or perhaps The Basic Chic grabs your attention, which features a house-made frosted flake crusted crispy chicken, fried egg, chili maple aioli, all stacked between two French toast brioche buns. Some lighter options include the Keto Sunrise, which is made with cage-free egg whites, caramelized onions with a side of maple peppered bacon, and arugula salad. And for those avocado enthusiasts, the Avo Toast comprises roasted tomato, grilled asparagus, onions, local sprouts, fried cage-free egg atop a toasted brioche.

I dropped into the Scottsdale location to check out some of the menu items and see what kind of bar Walter has set for the vibe at Freshly Laid. Right upon entry, I enjoyed the environment and modern art approach. The friendly staff was quick to answer any question, explain menu ingredients, and explain which options may be of interest based on personal tastes. I decided to try an irresistible bowl option: the Mac Daddy Bowl, the signature sandwich: Walk of Shame, and two of the side pieces: the Crispy Smashed Fingerling Fries and Sweet Potato Tots.

Mac Daddy Bowl: This eye-catching breakfast bowl bonanza will satisfy anyone’s hunger. The bowl is essentially packed to the brim with scrambled egg, crispy bacon, sweet potato hash, smashed avocado, spinach, and a green chili white cheddar cheese sauce. The flavor profile is savory and zesty. The crispy bacon is excellent, and oh, is it crispy! It gets the maple marinate treatment while frying to give it that sweet/savory pop, with a hint of pepper. The sauce was undeniably the perfect glue to bring this hearty breakfast meal together, with some green chili spice mixing everything into a cheddary and cheesy blend. This bowl is where it’s at!

Walk of Shame: Other fast-casual breakfast grab joints beware, this new contender on the block means business! As one of the signatures for Freshly Laid, this sizeable sammie packs a thick but fluffy steamed egg patty that’s molded to fit the sandwich parameters perfectly for a sandwich on the go. It’s aided with melted cheese, peppered maple bacon, and a special sauce between two toasted brioche buns. The sauce doesn’t overwhelm but works as a great background adding some spice and creaminess. The sauce has elements of chipotle mayo and several others.

Crispy Smashed Fingerling Fries: The crisp is strong with these fries! These daily hand-cut fries are fresh as can be with a light dusting of salt. They are delicious, well-baked, and quite large! These hefty fries come served with a green chili white cheddar sauce, a perfect dressing to accompany these fries!

Crispy Smashed Fingerling Fries (left) and Sweet Potato Tots (right) at Freshly Laid in North Scottsdale, Arizona. (Jeff Popovich)

Sweet Potato Tots: Some sizeable tots that were without a doubt my favorite! I love sweet potato, and these tots are money on the breading, with light seasoning, and just overall fun to eat. The maple marshmallow sauce is downright downtown Flavortown; I couldn’t get enough of this sauce! It has elements of cinnamon as well, resulting in a rich and sweet sauce perfect for these tots! This side is a must-try!

