Anti-war rally held in Phoenix as fighting intensifies in Ukraine

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN/AP) -- The Ukrainian Cultural Center held a demonstration on Sunday supporting the families and soldiers dealing with the Russian invasion.

St. Mary’s partnered with the Ukrainian American Society of Tucson to host the rally. It comes hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the country’s nuclear forces on alert amid possible peace talks with Ukraine. Street fighting also broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city, and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports early morning.

Protesters gathered in Phoenix on Sunday. “We still have a Ukrainian population here that will show up and do our part, the most that we can, to put some pressure on the government,” said one protester.

“It’s just unconscionable, and the entire world needs to stand up for this,” added another.

Victor Szwez, president of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, also weighed in on the escalating tension. “They know that it’s an unjust war, that Ukraine’s a peaceful country. And Putin went in there unprovoked and he’s killing innocent men, women, and children,” said Szwez. “Putin’s plan was that Ukrainians would lay down their arms and surrender. And that’s not the case...the Ukranians are going to fight until the very end.”

An anti-war rally was held in Phoenix on Sunday morning as fighting intensifies in Ukraine. (Arizona's Family)

Valley families with loved ones in Ukraine have been on edge as the fighting intensifies. Arizona’s Family spoke on Saturday to Oleksii Koshalko, the owner of Soup and Sausage Bistro in North Phoenix. He says his mother and her whole family are in Ukraine, and they live just 15 miles from the Ukraine-Russian border. “I have strong hope that we will win because all people fight at home,” Koshalko said.

Arizonans can donate to several organizations to help those overseas. The Ukranian Women’s League of America is accepting donations on their website, via check or on their Facebook page. For more information on the UNWLA, visit unwla.org.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church St. Mary’s Protectress is also accepting donations via check or Paypal. To donate via Paypal, click here. For more information about the church, visit protectress.org.

A Ukrainian family is thankful to have escaped the conflict after arriving in Phoneix but worries for their family members fighting back home.

‘Pray for Ukraine’

Crowds gathered on Saturday in cities including Atlanta, Washington, DC, and New York -- where Olga Ladygina told CNN at a rally in Times Square that she hasn’t slept for the last three nights. Her friends in Ukraine have stayed up, too, Ladygina, from Kyiv, told CNN. But they’re making homemade bombs to try to stop Russian tanks.

Ladygina has been up crying, watching the news, and trying to call her loved ones who remain in Ukraine. It’s a stark contrast to what she sees in New York. On Saturday, she saw people sitting and eating in restaurants who “don’t think that the war can come to their houses,” she told CNN.

Simeon Tzolov estimated hundreds of people were at Sunday’s rally in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village, telling CNN he saw Ukrainian flags, along with those from America, Lithuania, and Latvia. Tzolov himself is Bulgarian and American, he said, but he was there to support his Ukrainian friends and coworkers, calling the conflict in Ukraine an “unjust” and “unprovoked war.”

In Russia, demonstrators held pickets and marched in city centers, chanting “No to war!” as President Vladimir Putin upped the ante in the Kremlin’s standoff with the West as fears stroke about a possible nuclear war.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.