Six Arizona cities rank top 20 in highest rent hikes report

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --A new analysis ranks the top 20 cities for highest rent hikes, and six of them are in Arizona. Of those, two are in the top five. Apartment List researched the fastest rent growth from January 2021 to January 2022.

Only New York City and Tampa, Florida were ranked higher than Scottsdale. Five other Valley cities made the list as well.

#5 -Mesa

#8 -Phoenix

#9 -Glendale

#14 -Chandler

#16 -Gilbert

Ken Volk, president of the Arizona Tenants Advocates, says rent hikes are happening all over the Valley. “A lot of people calling about rents going up; a lot of people [are] needing to move,” he said. “I have people whose rents are going up $800-$900 a month.”

Volk says the supply chain cannot keep up with demand. There aren’t enough places for people to live right now. Too many people are moving here, and new rental spaces aren’t going up fast enough. “Rents are going up everywhere and they’re going up on everyone. This is not socially limited. It’s widespread,” Volk explained.

Lindsay Foster said she had to move out of Phoenix to get a better deal on her rent. The complex she lived it was going to raise rent $300 a month. “I like this area but it’s not worth what I was paying. I was living paycheck to paycheck and had no left-over money to do anything,” Foster said.

Volk says the prices are peaking right now. He doesn’t expect them to start falling for a while. To see the full report, click here.

