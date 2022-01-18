Future forecaster wants a caring family -- and maybe a bunny

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In this week’s Finding Forever, where Arizona’s Family tries to connect families to kids in foster care, you will meet a young man with a great sense of humor.

“Wow, that is a lot of stuff!” Christos said as he got a personal tour of the Arizona Weather Authority’s Storm Commander. The 12-year-old got a real kick out of it and even practiced broadcasting in the storm-chasing vehicle.

“Breaking news live, there is a tornado here on the loose!” he said with excitement.

Christos loves movies, hanging out with friends, going out to eat, and animals. “My only dream pet is a pet rabbit or bunny,” he said.

His adoption recruiter Brianna Rossi said he would do well in a family with kids his age. She said younger kids might take away from the attention he needs.

“A family that is patient, loving, and able to work through things with Christos,” Rossi said.

Christos does well in school, has lots of friends, and really is a joy to be around.

I had more than a few laughs when I gave Christos his Storm Commander tour.

And when you ask Christos what he is looking for in a family, his answer is simple and something every child deserves.

“I want a caring family,” Christos said.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Christos or other Arizona waiting children, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

