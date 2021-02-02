(Meredith/CNN) -- Three FBI agents were injured and two others were killed in a shootout with a suspect in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday morning, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the incident.
A total of five law enforcement officers have been shot, sources told CNN. The Associated Press reported at least two of those officers have died.
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were exercising a warrant at the Water Terrace apartment complex at 6:04 a.m. when the shooting began, according to Sunrise Police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith.
The person who officers were looking for barricaded himself, and multiple people have been injured, including officers, she said.
Police said there was a heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. and that the street was closed in both directions. The scene was safe as of 9:04 a.m., according to police, who still asked people to remain in their homes due to the ongoing investigation.
The Water Terrace apartment complex where the shooting took place is an upscale gated community with a fitness center, pool and spa and tennis courts, its website says. Sunrise, a city of about 84,000 people as of the 2010 Census, is located about 10 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale in South Florida.
The FBI also issued a statement about the incident, saying:
The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred this morning at approximately 6 a.m. in the vicinity of 10100 Reflections Boulevard, Sunrise, Florida. A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case.
Two FBI agents are deceased and three are wounded. Two wounded agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition. The names of the deceased will not be released at this time.
The subject is deceased.
In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.
CNN's Evan Perez and Whitney Wild contributed to this report.