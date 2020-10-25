TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5/KOLD) -- Pima County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman’s 14-year-old son after she died from her injuries at a house north of Tucson.
On October 25, at approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 4900 block of West Didion Drive. When they arrrived, deputies say they found 45-year-old Tiana Keen inside the residence, and that she had obvious signs of trauma.
Paramedics attempted to revive her, but Keen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Disturbance Leads to Homicide Arrest https://t.co/mZ6XEa0r8K pic.twitter.com/d4mtymNo8h— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) October 25, 2020
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation, and arrested Tiana’s 14-year-old son. Officials say Keen and her son were visiting this residence from out of town when the incident occurred. The 14-year-old was taken into custody. He is charged with second degree murder.