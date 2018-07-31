4-year-old junior police officer in Phoenix lifts spirits of grown-up cops

It’s another day on the job, patrolling Valley streets. But one Valley officer doesn’t need any backup.

We caught up with 4-year-old Charley Judd as she made a traffic stop, pulling over an electric bike for speeding on the streets of north Phoenix.

“You were driving too fast!” Charley, a junior officer, told the offending rider, also known as her sister. “I’m going to have to give you a big ticket."

The 4-year-old has her own uniform, cop car, and rhinestone handcuffs!

A year ago, Charley met Officer Mike Williams of the Peoria Police Department. She has a picture of them in a scrapbook called "Charley’s Heroes," and ever since, she's wanted to help her community just like he does.

“I like to help people when they get 'owies' or anything,” said Charley.

But this week, Arizona's officers have needed Charley's smiley service more than ever, after suffering the loss of a Department of Public Safety trooper. So Tuesday, she got to see her hero again.

“Did you dress up just like me to look like me? Oh my gosh! Look at this big smile!” Williams said.

He even surprised the pint-sized police officer with patrol toys.

But he didn't need much in return.

“Every time we lose a brother or sister like that, it’s definitely something that takes our heart going home every day. So, definitely when we have kids that come out in our community or they say, 'Thank you for your service,' it means a lot to us,” Williams explained.

So, she may only be 4, but the most innocent officer on the streets is guilty of one thing: Giggling on the job.

