4-year-old junior police officer in Phoenix lifts spirits of grown-up cops

4-year-old junior police officer in Phoenix lifts spirits of grown-up copsPosted: Updated:
Police officer fatally shoots homeowner who killed intruder, authorities say
Police said it is a "very heartbreaking and tragic situation" for everyone involvedMore >
Glendale officer shoots, kills suspect who escaped DOC in February, wounded K-9
A suspect who was shot and killed by a Glendale officer Tuesday escaped Department of Corrections custody in February, Sgt. John Roth of Glendale the Glendale Police Department said.More >
Man has 4 limbs amputated after dog lick leads to severe blood infection
A week after being admitted to the hospital, the 48-year-old lost his legs.More >
6-foot-long rattlesnake found after nearly attacking dog
Crew members said this rattlesnake is the largest they’ve ever seen.More >
Teacher quits job to become personal shopper with $100,000 salary
As a teacher, he never earned more than $50,000, but now he’s making more than $100,000.More >
Monsoon storm brings strong winds & dust, power knocked out to thousands
"This was a monster storm," Suzanne Trevino with APS said.More >
Mother of 2 dies after jumping from moving vehicle
A 20-year-old mother of two died after she jumped from a moving van.More >
They ate raw centipedes -- and then the headaches began
They ate raw centipedes -- and then the headaches began
After two people in Guangzhou, China, were admitted to the hospital with headaches and other neurological symptoms, doctors pinpointed an infection with a unusual backstory: They had eaten raw centipedes, according to a...
Homeless man lands job at McDonald's after officer helps him shave for interview
A homeless man got hired after he was videotaped getting a shave from a police officer before his job interview.More >
Police arrest employee at Phoenix migrant holding facility for sex abuse of 14-year-old
An employee at a Southwest Key facility in Phoenix was arrested for the molestation of a 14-year-old girl.More >
SAD UPDATE: 12-year-old girl dies following hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
A 12-year-old girl has died after she was struck in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning.More >
Briana Whitney joined CBS 5/3TV in February 2018, and is no stranger to the sunshine and heat!
Click to learn more about Briana.
She’s from Northern California, but prior to coming to Phoenix, she reported at KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, TX for three years.
During her time in South Texas, she reported on several national stories. Some of the most memorable were the 2015 Wimberley floods, reporting for eight hours off the Gulf of Mexico during Hurricane Harvey in August of 2017, and reporting from the church shooting in Sutherland Springs in November of 2017.
Her general assignment reporting won her two Associated Press awards, six EMMY awards, and one Emmy nomination for a half-hour special she wrote, produced and hosted on the issue of child pornography.
Briana graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and during college had seven different internships at several news stations.
When she isn’t chasing breaking news or working on a feature story, Briana loves checking out the best restaurants in the Valley, and hiking or rollerblading around town. Briana is very happy to have made Arizona home!
Suspect accused of killing DPS Trooper out of hospital, escorted into jail
The 20-year-old suspect accused in the killing of DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was escorted into the Fourth Avenue Jail Wednesday.More >
Coast Guard: Tourist duck boat violated inspection terms
The lake was calm when the excursion began, but the weather turned violent and the boat sank within minutes.More >
A set of twins is marrying another set of twins in Michigan
Nick Lewan and Kassie Bevier are engaged to be married -- and so are there twins.More >
VIDEO: ADOT says more people dying in car crashes
A new statewide report released Tuesday says 2017 marked the third straight year of increases for traffic fatalities in Arizona. The total was up from 952 in 2016 and 897 in 2015. Full story at https://goo.gl/DvVkiz.More >
Police fatally shoot armed resident who killed intruder
(Source: KDVR via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Runaway inmate dead following Glendale officer-involved shooting
An escaped inmate was shot and killed by a Glendale officer Tuesday evening.More >
VIDEO: Man moves truck before tree falls in Youngtown
A man in Youngtown avoided damage when he moved his truck right before a tree fell.More >
VIDEO: Monsoon storm snaps plam tree in Litchfield Park
People all over the Phoenix area captured Mother Nature’s fury on video during Monday night’s monsoon storm, but one clip, in particular, is going viral – powerful wind snapping a palm tree like a toothpick. Mike Watkiss spoke to the young woman who shot the video. Full story at https://goo.gl/YbqEMn.More >
VIDEO: Escaped convict shot, killed by Glendale officer; K-9 injured
The suspect who was shot and killed by a Glendale police officer Tuesday evening escaped Department of Corrections custody in February, Sgt. John Roth of the Glendale Police Department said. Full story at https://goo.gl/gwJNgc.More >
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Monsoon winds move planes at Deer Valley Airport
The heavy monsoon winds moved planes at the Deer Valley airport as if they were made of paper. (Video Credit: Donna Kintz)More >
