Scammers using 'lock boxes' to trick and dupe renters
Scammers using 'lock boxes' to trick and dupe renters
Consumers think they're dealing with legitimate property management companies when they're actually communicating with scammers.
Gilbert mom fighting medical bills she says she shouldn't owe
When she added them all up, her medical bills came to around $18,000, money she shouldn't have been responsible for. Still, she says she wasn't getting any resolution.
Computer trick can save you big money on travel and other services
We found rates on flights to Brazil for $1,700 when logged in from the U.S. But, after masking our location as Brazil, we found flights for around $700 on airlines that didn't even appear in our search before.
Consumers choosing 'Open Loop' credit cards
You go shopping and it's time to pay. You pull out your favorite credit card, ready to swipe. And even though your card has one store logo on it, odds are you can now use it almost anywhere.
Homeowners claim Phoenix pool company abandoned job
A Scottsdale couple already had a nice pool, but it needed some updating so, they hired a company which promised to have the project done by May. But here we are in mid-July and it's nowhere near done.
Arizona getaways on a shoestring budget
If you've been putting off your summer vacation because you think you just can't afford it, think again.
3 On Your Side
Gift card trick scammers are using to rip off consumers
Always buy a gift card from a secure location and avoid buying gift cards off the rack.
Avondale couple not happy going solar
An Avondale couple says they were lied to about the benefits of going solar so they called 3 On Your Side to get out of the contract.
Consumers are skipping the 'medical middleman'
It's therapy time for Michelle Mandoza, a rugby player sidelined because of an injury. She explains, "I took a hit to my knee that kind of made my hip feel wonky."
Consumers want to 'boost' their benefits
When you get a job, salary is key, but benefits can be boss. Health insurance gets the lion's share of attention given rising healthcare costs. And, of course, there's always the sought-after 401K. But experts say there are other work perks you may not be making the most of or not be taking advantage of at all.
UPDATE: Diet supplement company returns money to Sun City man
Sun City man says he did not read the company's terms and conditions.
DPS IDs suspect in Avondale shooting that left 1 trooper dead, 2 more hurt
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the suspect in the shooting death of a young trooper has no criminal past but does has a history of mental health issues and was on anti-anxiety medication.
Missing Phoenix girl found alive nearly 24 years later
A Phoenix girl missing since 1994 has been found. Aleacia Stancil disappeared without a trace nearly 24 years ago, leaving police with few clues.
Local political consultant dies after setting himself on fire
Phoenix police are investigating after a local political consultant reportedly set himself on fire, killing himself. Arizona's Family can confirm the man was Paul Lopez.
Mom who killed baby with salt to get back with husband learns prison sentence
An Upstate mother learned her fate on Wednesday after admitting to poisoning her baby daughter with a deadly amount of salt.
Eastbound I-10 reopened in Avondale after shooting leaves 1 trooper dead, 2 others hurt
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened in Avondale after a shooting left one trooper dead and another wounded during a struggle with a suspect.
Tributes pour in for fallen Arizona DPS trooper
Tributes poured in following the line-of-duty death of an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper late Wednesday night in Avondale.
New River woman accused of molesting kids now pleads guilty
She pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
Woman stabbed fiance to death after arguing over their wedding guest list, police say
A Colorado Springs woman is accused of killing her groom-to-be.
Woman finds mountain lion napping in her living room
An Oregon woman came home to find an unusual surprise.
Cottonwood man arrested for alleged sexual assault of teen girl he contacted on Snapchat
A terrifying ordeal for a teen girl who was sexually assaulted multiple times by a much older man she had contact with on Snapchat.
Doctors warn of spread of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease among children, parents
Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.
DPS IDs suspect in Avondale shooting that left 1 trooper dead, 2 more hurt
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the suspect in the shooting death of a young trooper has no criminal past but does has a history of mental health issues and was on anti-anxiety medication.
Local high-schooler takes 'shot' at funding college with delicious idea
A Phoenix-area high school girl is making a name for herself with her creative... and delicious... business.
Surveillance video shows naked woman stealing MCSO truck, dragging deputy
Newly-released surveillance video offers another look at a January 2017 incident when a naked woman stole an MCSO patrol truck, dragging the deputy that was holding onto the driver side door.
AZ farmers affected by tariffs: 'We prefer trade over aid'
Since the Trump administration has slapped tough tariffs on US imports to China, Arizona farmers have been feeling the sting.
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: DPS trooper shot, killed on EB I-10 in Avondale
A trooper was shot and killed during a scuffle on eastbound Interstate 10 in Avondale late Wednesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.
RAW VIDEO: DPS briefing on shooting that left 1 trooper dead, another injured
Col. Frank Milstead, DPS director, holds a briefing on a shooting that left one trooper dead and another wounded on eastbound Interstate 10 in Avondale.
RAW VIDEO: Procession for fallen DPS trooper leaves hospital
The procession for fallen DPS trooper Tyler Edenhofer leaves Abrazo West Campus.
VIDEO: Friend remembers man who set himself on fire in Phoenix
A man said he was shocked to learn his friend set himself on fire and died in a church parking lot in Phoenix.
RAW VIDEO: Police situation closes EB I-10 in Avondale
RAW VIDEO: Police situation closes EB I-10 in Avondale
A police situation closed eastbound Interstate 10 in Avondale.
VIDEO: Naked woman steals patrol vehicle
VIDEO: Naked woman steals patrol vehicle
Brand new surveillance video gives us a different look at what happened when a naked woman stole an MCSO truck in Gila Bend and dragged a deputy.