Woman kills boyfriend in self-defense, then herself in Surprise, father saysPosted: Updated:
New cell phone restrictions take effect Sunday
A new law cracking down on teen cellphone use behind the wheel takes effect on Sunday.More >
Neighbors shed light on Surprise couple dead in murder-suicide
One neighbor says Christy McAdams, who was identified to Arizona's Family by her father, and her boyfriend kept to themselves, while another said she heard constant fighting.More >
South African woman found alive in morgue fridge
A woman in Gauteng, South Africa was pronounced dead at the scene of a car accident, then she was found breathing in a morgue refrigerator.More >
Shipping container home about to hit market in south Phoenix
The 'container home' concept has taken off in cities like Austin and Las Vegas. Now, it is growing in the Valley. One Phoenix man is getting ready to list his one-of-a-kind home at the base of South Mountain.More >
Woman kills boyfriend in self-defense, then herself in Surprise, father says
The woman's father says he was on the phone with her when she shot herself. "She said, 'That’s it,' and a gunshot went off and I heard her body drop.”More >
PD: Phoenix man has sexual relationship with 14-year-old, plays 'strip Uno' with her and her friend
Police said the 23-year-old admitted the sexual relationship with the girl went on for about four months.More >
Michigan woman found living with adult daughter's corpse
A 65-year-old woman has been found living with the body of her adult daughter in a house on Detroit's west side.More >
DPS investigating deadly crash on I-10 in Goodyear
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly collision on eastbound Interstate 10 in Goodyear early Tuesday morning.More >
Confusion, concern in AZ medical marijuana industry after ruling casts doubt on legality of extracts
After the ruling, a county prosecutor said medical marijuana cardholders who possess extracts “are subject to prosecution."More >
Neighbor angry about fireworks threatens to punish entire subdivision, report says
A person is threatening to retaliate if Fourth of July celebrations get out of control.More >
Woman drowns while helping save 3 kids at California beach
A woman was swept out to sea after she helped save 3 children.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW VIDEO: Shark pulls woman into water
A shark pulled a woman into the water after she tried to feed it, and the terrifying moment was caught on camera. (Source: Seven Network via CNN)More >
VIDEO: New cell phone restrictions take effect Sunday
A new law cracking down on teen cellphone use behind the wheel takes effect on Sunday.More >
VIDEO: Deadly collision clogs up traffic on eastbound I-10 in Goodyear
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly collision on eastbound Interstate 10 in Goodyear early Tuesday morning. Story: http://bit.ly/2tXUK53More >
VIDEO: Neightbor sayd Surprise couple dead in murder-suicide fought often
One neighbor who did not want to speak on camera said she heard constant fighting in the home and even saw police parked outside about a week or so ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/BKBsXf.More >
VIDEO: Special shipping container home to be sold in south Phoenix
A man in south Phoenix has designed a special shipping container home that is 3,000 square feet.More >