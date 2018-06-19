As Seen on GMAZ: Tuesday, June 19

Dulce Churro Cafe

New family-owned custom-made churro shop in Gilbert attracting lines out the door nightly.

Fresh Handmade churros created just for you. You choose what style of churro you would like and how you want it served.

Churro Legend says churros were the invention of Spanish shepherds tending after the "Churra" Sheep. They created the pastries and named them "Churros" as they resembled the horns of the sheep.

For more information: https://dulcechurrocafe.com/

1674 N Higley Rd #107, Gilbert, AZ 85206

Phone: 480 981-3628

Open

Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Refreshing summer snacks, without the sugar!

4 refreshing summer snacks (healthy enough for breakfast!) These include; smoothie bowl, Kefir pop, frozen half-moon nanwitches, and nice cream

All of the snacks are out of the freezer and include a balance of healthy fats, fiber and protein.

There's hidden veggies in most of the treats and you would never know!

Recipes:

Smoothie Bowl- Blend up 1/2 or whole banana, a handful of frozen mixed berries, unsweetened nut/seed milk, a big handful of microgreens, a serving of protein & 2 tbsp of flaxseeds. Top with things such as hemp hearts, nut butter, strawberries and banana.

Half Moon Nanwitch- Cut a banana into 1/2-inch circles and put a nut butter of choice on one side, sandwich together and dip into a melted 100% cacao unsweetened chocolate.

Kefir Pop- Using a blender; blend strawberries, a banana, plain kefir, chia seeds and/or hemp seeds. I threw in a scoop of berry flavored Amazing Greens for added fiber (optional). You can also use a handful of frozen cauliflower. Fill popsicle molds with the mixture and freeze for a minimum 4 hours.

Cherry Vanilla Nice Cream- a frozen banana, frozen cherries, a splash of plain kefir or unsweetened nut milk, a tsp vanilla extract, a tbsp or 2 of hemp hearts, and frozen cauliflower- blended until smooth.

For more information: www.eatwellmichelle.com

Phone (480) 510-3443

Email: michelle@eatwellmichelle.com

Try it with Tess: Travel

TWELVElittle BACKPACK

TWELVElittle baby bags are precisely made to assist every parent at the right moment and capture every experience with ease and grace. Each bag is thoroughly designed with individual style and engineered with every practicality. Made of high quality water resistant fabrics and genuine leather, it is the perfect bag to carry all baby essentials.

Price: $165

Website: www.Twelvelittle.com

SAFEgo PADLOCK

SAFEGO is the safer way to keep your valuables out of reach. Safeguard your cell phone, camera, credit cards, room key, sunglasses and more with our portable safe.

- Custom combination + key access

- High impact ABS plastic

- 6mm heavy-duty steel cable

- Rust-resistant zinc alloy lock

- Earphone plug opening

- Water-resistant

Price: $39.95

Website: https://safego.us/

Lay-N-Go - various sizes

Pack all your travel essentials efficiently on your trip with Lay-N-Go. Makes for a great toiletrie bag- allowing for quick and effortless clean-up of toiletries and bath basics. Can throw anything in there. Your favorite lipstick, keys, phone, etc... are easily spread out on the clean, dry, and washable surface. The wristlet strap enables hands free carrying, and the inside zippered pocket allows for discreet storage. Cinch it closed to create the perfect on-the-go clutch. The mini is all you need...it really is the ultimate essentials bag!

Prices starts at $19.95

Website: https://www.layngo.com

Seat Sitters

You are all suited up for your big meeting in Dallas. You hop on the plane in Los Angeles. Who can risk sitting in a spill left by the previous passenger. Thanks to Seat Sitters you can cover those mysterious spills and potential stains with your airplane seat cover. This patent pending, eco-friendly kit comes complete with an allergy mask, re-usable seat cover, a tray table cover, sanitary wipes and a "No Nuts" sticker. For just $14.99 create your own clean and healthy oasis with this must have product for every traveler. (As seen on ABC World News, Forbes, Inc., etc.)

Price: $14.99

Website: www.seatsitters.com

MiFold GRAB AND GO Booster Seat

The most advanced, compact, and portable child car safety seat in the world. It's 10 times smaller than a regular booster seat. The patented, compact design takes the seat belt off the stomach and neck, making it comfortable, safe, and easy to use. On one in five trips - whether in the car, on vacation, or in general transportation children do not have the appropriate safety restraint. Because of mifold's compact and portable size, it's easy to keep with kids for use anytime and can even be kept in cars or airplane cabins without causing clutter or losing extra space. MiFod won first prize for the Consumer Products Category in NASA Tech Briefs Magazine's 2016 Create the Future

Design Contest.

Price: $44.99

Website: www.mifold.com

DooDoo Juice

Toilet Odor Spray- Has your stomach been gurgling all flight and you need to get to the airport bathroom. Uh, oh. Long line, this could be embarrassing. Luckily you have a cute little bottle of DooDooJuice in your purse or carry-on. A couple of quick sprays of DooDooJuice into the toilet water before you do your business, and no one will ever know! This magical blend of natural, essential oils is guaranteed to neutralize even the worst bathroom odors. Fifty cents from the sale of each bottle will be donated to Doo Good in the community!

Price: $8.99

Website: www.doodoojuice.com

Las Vegas: Dig This Vegas

Dig This Vegas- Get ready to dig, push and roar with laughter for anyone aged 14 and up who's ever dreamed about driving a bulldozer! It's a man's sandbox off the strip! Choose your weapon! You pick either a Bulldozer or Hydraulic Excavator, and get ready to push gigantic tires, teeter-totter over mega mounds and play bucket basketball!

For more information: www.digthisvegas.com

Operations, Pricing & Packages:

7 days/week, 8:00 am - 5:30 pm. Minimum age: 14 yrs. for D5G Dozer & 315CL Excavator; 8 yrs. for skid steer &

mini excavator.

Mini Experiences $169.00/$189.00: 10:30-11:30 am, 12:30-1:30 pm, 2:30-3:30 pm, 4:30-5:30 pm

Big Dig sessions $249.00: 8-9:30 am, 10-11:30 am, 12-1:30 pm, 2-3:30 pm, 4-5:30 pm

Mega Dig sessions $449.00: back-to-back combo of Big Dig sessions

Aggression Session $650.00: 45-minute sessions from 8:00 am - 5:30 pm

Group, special event, corporate programming, & twilight sessions available (call for info).

Dig & Destroy $424.00: Unique activities at Dig This & Machine Guns Vegas

Dig This is a short (5-10 minute) cab ride from The Strip.

Inquiries & Reservations (individuals and groups):

702-222-4344/888-344-8447

Dig This

3012 S. Rancho Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Email: info@digthis.info

Las Vegas: Mob Museum

The Mob Museum, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, is a world-class destination dedicated to the thrilling story of organized crime and law enforcement. It presents an exciting and authentic view of the mob's impact on Las Vegas history and its unique imprint on the world. With tales so intriguing they need no embellishment, The Museum reveals an insider's look at the events and people on both sides of this continuing battle. True stories of mob history are brought to life in a bold and contemporary style via engaging exhibits and multi-sensory experiences. The Mob Museum puts the visitor in the middle of the action through high-tech theater presentations, iconic one-of-a-kind artifacts and interactive, themed environments.

The Underground at the Mob Museum, is newly opened, an underground speakeasy and distillery where they'll make their own moonshine. The speakeasy is in the basement and will hold 80 people max. For a real authentic view of the mob's impact on Las Vegas, which is a huge part of the city's history,

Museum is open daily; visit the website for up-to-date operating hours.

For more https://themobmuseum.org/ and Facebook: www.Facebook.com/TheMobMuseum

The Mob Museum

300 Stewart Avenue

Downtown Las Vegas

Steps from Fremont Street

Phone: (702) 229-2734

The Fulton Homes Fence Patrol Program

The Fulton Homes Fence Patrol program is conducted in partnership with KMLE 107.9 and Ironman Pool Fence. Fence Patrol is one of several water safety-related initiatives Fulton Homes supports. The Tempe-based homebuilder also sponsors the "2 Seconds is Too Long" campaign.

For more information, call 602-452-1000 or visit: www.fultonhomes.com.

Selah House

The country's only care farm for people suffering from traumatic loss. People have come from as far away as Egypt to work through grief by bonding with abused animals.

For more information: https://missfoundation.org/help-build-the-selah-house and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SelahHouseCarefarm/

Selah House

Phone: (602) 279-6477

Email: info@missfoundation.org

Interest Rates: Dean Wegner

Mortgage rates are nearing

Rental prices going up too, 2.25% over last 12 months

917,041 families renting in Arizona, or 37%

Average 2-bedroom rents for $960 a month

Median home reaching $260,000 for greater Phoenix, or up 7%

Fed Rates expected to go up another .50% this year

Recent rate hike has had little impact on housing demand

For more information on Dean Wegner visit: https://www.facebook.com/ScottsdaleMortgage/

HomeStreet Home Loans

North Scottsdale Home Loan Center

16430 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 120

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: 480-286-3303

Email: Dean.Wegner@HomeStreet.com