Scottsdale gym-goers beware: suspect on loose after locker room theft

A warning to gym-goers at Mountainside Fitness at the Scottsdale Pavilions. Police are looking for a thief who broke into a locked locker and stole items from a gym member.

The crime happened on Saturday, June 16.

Police say the victim entered the Mountainside Fitness located on Talking Stick Way at 1:30 p.m.

He placed all his belongings into a locked locker and went to work out.

The suspect, who was not a gym member, had entered the gym several hours earlier. He had apparently been able to distract the gym staff and gain access into the gym.

Police say as the suspect worked out, he watched the gym members as they left the lockers.

When the victim left his locker to work out, the suspect broke into his locker within a three-minute time period and took his wallet.

The wallet included a Sheriff Captain's Badge, a Sheriff ID badge, a driver's license, credit cards, cash, a concealed weapons card and a pilot's license.

The suspect left the gym nine minutes after the victim arrived.

Police say the suspect then went to Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall and racked up $3,500 of charges at Neiman Marcus. He then attempted to charge items at several other stores where the card was declined.

If you know the suspect or think you have seen him, please contact the Salt River Police Department.

